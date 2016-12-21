In-school program helps realize abilities, strengths

Though the stitches were a little worn and the style may not have come straight off of that year's runway, Pike Countian Michael Deaton says that it was a suit bought several years ago at his local Goodwill that best illustrates the impact the in-school youth program at the Big Sandy Community Action Program in Pikeville has had on his life. Now a certified pharmacy technician, Deaton is resting in a swivel chair and smiles as he reminisces about his very first suit.

