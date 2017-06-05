South Dakota's National Get Outdoors Day is June 10

PIERRE, S.D. - - The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks is encouraging individuals and families of all ages to head outdoors this weekend to enjoy National Get Outdoors Day on June 10. "The weather is getting warmer, so now is a perfect time to get your family outdoors to enjoy all of the recreational activities South Dakota has to offer," says GFP Secretary Kelly Hepler. "Our state parks have something for everyone, whether you enjoy an easy hike on your favorite trail, a quick bike ride over the lunch hour or a weekend full of camping, canoeing, fishing or bird watching."

