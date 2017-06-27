South Dakota State Park Visitors Advised to Leave Fireworks at Home
PIERRE, S.D. - - The upcoming Fourth of July holiday is a popular time in South Dakota's state parks and recreation areas. The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks is asking state park visitors to leave fireworks at home.
