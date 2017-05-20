South Dakota Life Jacket Loaner Program Available this Summer
PIERRE, S.D. - - The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks wants to remind anglers and boaters that the life jacket loaner program makes life jackets available for infants to adults. All life jackets are in clean working order and approved by the U.S. Coast Guard.
