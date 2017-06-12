South Dakota GFP Reopening Public Acc...

South Dakota GFP Reopening Public Access after Open Waters Passes

PIERRE, S.D. - - With passage of House Bill 1001 by the SD Legislature, the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks is now in the process of removing the cables that have blocked boat ramps on nonmeandered waters; primarily in the eastern half of the state. By the end of today, GFP staff will have removed all cables that previously restricted access to nearly 30 nonmeandered lakes.

