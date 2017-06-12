South Dakota GFP Reopening Public Access after Open Waters Passes
PIERRE, S.D. - - With passage of House Bill 1001 by the SD Legislature, the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks is now in the process of removing the cables that have blocked boat ramps on nonmeandered waters; primarily in the eastern half of the state. By the end of today, GFP staff will have removed all cables that previously restricted access to nearly 30 nonmeandered lakes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmmoLand.
Add your comments below
Pierre Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10)
|Apr '17
|Bucky Goldstein
|18
|Wayward shot costs Esko hunter vision in one eye (Nov '10)
|Mar '17
|Over under
|5
|Polygamous sect leader says he's not guilty of ...
|Feb '17
|MeSo
|3
|Former Gillette man to change plea in trooper s...
|Feb '17
|Concerned citizen
|1
|South Dakota Political Corruption
|Feb '17
|Stop them
|1
|Dr Richard Opper, Montana DPHHS dir., can't und... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Don Birkholz
|1
|moveing 2 perrie (Jul '10)
|Aug '16
|Samj
|3
Find what you want!
Search Pierre Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC