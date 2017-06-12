South Dakota GFP Finalizes Temporary Nonresident Waterfowl Licenses

PIERRE, S.D. - - The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Commission kept the total number of temporary nonresident waterfowl licenses at 2,000 and modified the temporary license unit boundaries at their June meeting. Unit NRW-00Y will have 500 temporary licenses allocated and include Clark, Codington, Day, Deuel, Grant, Hamlin, Marshall, Roberts and Spink counties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmmoLand.