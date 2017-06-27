South Dakota GFP Bovine Tuberculosis Test Returns Negative Result

PIERRE, S.D. - - In response to a March 2017 discovery of bovine tuberculosis in a Harding county livestock herd, the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks conducted an immediate wildlife surveillance effort to determine if TB was present in area wildlife. Test results from the National Veterinary Services Laboratories for bovine tuberculosis were negative for the 55 white-tailed deer, 56 mule deer, 42 pronghorn, 37 coyotes and nine raccoons collected from western Harding County.

