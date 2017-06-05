Pierre Residents Elect City Commissioner Asa
Residents of South Dakota's capital city have elected a new leader for the next three years. Preliminary vote counts from Pierre's city election on Tuesday show City Commissioner Steve Harding winning the mayoral race with 81 percent of the 2,180 votes cast.
