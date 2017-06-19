House passes lakes measure; Daugaard ...

House passes lakes measure; Daugaard urges support in Senate

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 12 Read more: SFGate

Gov. Dennis Daugaard gives a speech to lawmakers at the state Capitol in Pierre, S.D., Monday, June 12, 2017. The governor urged legislators to approve a bill that would create rules governing the use of lakes on private land for recreation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pierre Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10) Apr '17 Bucky Goldstein 18
News Wayward shot costs Esko hunter vision in one eye (Nov '10) Mar '17 Over under 5
News Polygamous sect leader says he's not guilty of ... Feb '17 MeSo 3
News Former Gillette man to change plea in trooper s... Feb '17 Concerned citizen 1
South Dakota Political Corruption Feb '17 Stop them 1
Dr Richard Opper, Montana DPHHS dir., can't und... (Dec '16) Dec '16 Don Birkholz 1
moveing 2 perrie (Jul '10) Aug '16 Samj 3
See all Pierre Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pierre Forum Now

Pierre Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pierre Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Pierre, SD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,861 • Total comments across all topics: 281,939,232

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC