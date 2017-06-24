Heat, severe storms to roar back into north-central US by midweek
This weekend's taste of September across the north-central United States will give way to a resurgence of heat, steamy air and severe weather by midweek. As the high pressure responsible for ushering in this weekend's cool air shifts eastward, the door will open for warmer and more humid air to surge northward on Tuesday.
