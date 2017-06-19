Good Eats Cooking Classes Around South Dakota State Parks
PIERRE, S.D. - - State parks and recreation areas around the South Dakota will hold cooking classes Saturday, June 17. Experts will teach the basic skills and safety precautions of outdoor cooking while providing hands-on cooking experience. Key lessons include grilling, campfire and Dutch oven safety.
