Daugaard Calls Special Legislative Session
Gov. Dennis Daugaard has called a special legislative session to consider legislation relating to public recreational use of non-meandered waters overlying private property. After consulting with legislative leaders from both political parties, the Governor is calling the special session for Monday, June 12, 2017, at 10 a.m. CDT, at the State Capitol in Pierre.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KUQL-FM Mitchell.
Add your comments below
Pierre Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10)
|Apr '17
|Bucky Goldstein
|18
|Wayward shot costs Esko hunter vision in one eye (Nov '10)
|Mar '17
|Over under
|5
|Polygamous sect leader says he's not guilty of ...
|Feb '17
|MeSo
|3
|Former Gillette man to change plea in trooper s...
|Feb '17
|Concerned citizen
|1
|South Dakota Political Corruption
|Feb '17
|Stop them
|1
|Dr Richard Opper, Montana DPHHS dir., can't und... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Don Birkholz
|1
|moveing 2 perrie (Jul '10)
|Aug '16
|Samj
|3
Find what you want!
Search Pierre Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC