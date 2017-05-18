Vivian Father Admits To Throwing Infanta

Vivian Father Admits To Throwing Infanta

Tuesday May 9

Court paperwork outlines what a Vivian man told authorities happened to his daughter before her death last week. At about 12:30 p.m. Thursday, May 4, Gerald R. Brink called 911 and told dispatch that his 7-week-old daughter wasn't breathing.

