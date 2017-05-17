Supreme Court upholds search following citizen's arrest
Updated 8:34 am, Thursday, May 18, 2017 PIERRE, S.D. - The South Dakota Supreme Court has upheld law enforcement's authority to perform a warrantless search following a citizen's arrest. The ruling involves a 2015 case in which a person was accused of shoplifting and was detained at a retail store by on-site security until police arrived.
