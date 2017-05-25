South Dakota's Custer State Park Staf...

South Dakota's Custer State Park Staff Recognized for Park's Safe Drinking Water

Next Story Prev Story
19 min ago Read more: AmmoLand

PIERRE, S.D. - - Staff at Custer State Park have been awarded a Secretary's Award for Drinking Water Excellence by the South Dakota Department of Environment and Natural Resources for the Game Lodge public water system. Greg Gobel, Scott Jensen and Chad Borkowski have all worked to successfully meet the requirements of the Safe Drinking Water Act.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmmoLand.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pierre Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10) Apr '17 Bucky Goldstein 18
News Wayward shot costs Esko hunter vision in one eye (Nov '10) Mar '17 Over under 5
News Polygamous sect leader says he's not guilty of ... Feb '17 MeSo 3
News Former Gillette man to change plea in trooper s... Feb '17 Concerned citizen 1
South Dakota Political Corruption Feb '17 Stop them 1
Dr Richard Opper, Montana DPHHS dir., can't und... Dec '16 Don Birkholz 1
moveing 2 perrie (Jul '10) Aug '16 Samj 3
See all Pierre Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pierre Forum Now

Pierre Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pierre Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Mexico
 

Pierre, SD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,799 • Total comments across all topics: 281,290,647

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC