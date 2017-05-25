South Dakota's Custer State Park Staff Recognized for Park's Safe Drinking Water
PIERRE, S.D. - - Staff at Custer State Park have been awarded a Secretary's Award for Drinking Water Excellence by the South Dakota Department of Environment and Natural Resources for the Game Lodge public water system. Greg Gobel, Scott Jensen and Chad Borkowski have all worked to successfully meet the requirements of the Safe Drinking Water Act.
