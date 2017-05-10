South Dakota Parks and Wildlife Foundation Elects New Board Members
PIERRE, S.D. - - President of the South Dakota Parks and Wildlife Foundation , Karen Gundersen Olson, announced today that William May of Rapid City, Jim Spies of Watertown and Dale Jahr of Sioux Falls will serve on the Foundation's Board of Directors. "Each new board member has exceptional abilities to further the Foundation's mission of soliciting and encouraging support to preserve and protect South Dakota's natural resources and outdoor heritage while expanding recreational and educational opportunities in our state," said Gundersen Olson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmmoLand.
Add your comments below
Pierre Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10)
|Apr '17
|Bucky Goldstein
|18
|Wayward shot costs Esko hunter vision in one eye (Nov '10)
|Mar '17
|Over under
|5
|Polygamous sect leader says he's not guilty of ...
|Feb '17
|MeSo
|3
|Former Gillette man to change plea in trooper s...
|Feb '17
|Concerned citizen
|1
|South Dakota Political Corruption
|Feb '17
|Stop them
|1
|Dr Richard Opper, Montana DPHHS dir., can't und...
|Dec '16
|Don Birkholz
|1
|moveing 2 perrie (Jul '10)
|Aug '16
|Samj
|3
Find what you want!
Search Pierre Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC