Settlement Reached In Missouri River Project Lawsuit
A city council in central South Dakota has agreed to settle a lawsuit filed by a business owner who accused the city of giving special breaks to the developer of a Missouri River development project known as Riverwalk Landing. Business owner Diane London filed suit against the city, the Fort Pierre Development Corporation and Midwest Construction Ind.
