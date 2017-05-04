SD Legislative Session 'Opened Door' for Early-Childhood Education
South Dakota is one of only six states that doesn't fund preschool education. May 5, 2017 PIERRE, S.D. - Although two pieces of legislation on early childhood education were deferred to the 41st legislative day, South Dakota advocates for young children say they're optimistic because the topic is now on the table.
