"Go Fourth" Program Encourages South Dakota Youth to Get Outdoors
PIERRE, S.D. - - Fifteen thousand fourth graders in South Dakota will get a special taste of summer freedom through the South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks' "Go Fourth" program. The "Go Fourth" program, presented in partnership with the South Dakota Department of Health, distributes free entrance licenses for one day in any South Dakota state park or recreation area to every fourth grade student in South Dakota.
