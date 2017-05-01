Comments

The South Dakota Transportation Commission awarded 53 Bridge Improvement Grants for a total of approximately $9 million at their monthly meeting April 27 in Pierre. Lyman County was among the recipients for two preliminary Engineering grants in the amount of $27,000 each to fund the survey, hydraulic analysis and structure sizing for the Wells and Chester bridges both on County Road 27 north of Vivian.

