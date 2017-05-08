Amendment backers hope to tap anger over ethics law repeal

In this Jan. 10, 2017, file photo, Pierre, S.D., resident Roxanne Weber rallies in support of a voter-approved government ethics overhaul in front of the state Capitol in Pierre. Supporters of a proposed constitutional amendment that would make it harder for the Legislature to tamper with voter initiatives hope to harness anger over lawmakers' repeal of a voter-approved ethics measure to advance their cause.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.