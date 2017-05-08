Amendment backers hope to tap anger o...

Amendment backers hope to tap anger over ethics law repeal

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 3 Read more: SFGate

In this Jan. 10, 2017, file photo, Pierre, S.D., resident Roxanne Weber rallies in support of a voter-approved government ethics overhaul in front of the state Capitol in Pierre. Supporters of a proposed constitutional amendment that would make it harder for the Legislature to tamper with voter initiatives hope to harness anger over lawmakers' repeal of a voter-approved ethics measure to advance their cause.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pierre Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10) Apr '17 Bucky Goldstein 18
News Wayward shot costs Esko hunter vision in one eye (Nov '10) Mar '17 Over under 5
News Polygamous sect leader says he's not guilty of ... Feb '17 MeSo 3
News Former Gillette man to change plea in trooper s... Feb '17 Concerned citizen 1
South Dakota Political Corruption Feb '17 Stop them 1
Dr Richard Opper, Montana DPHHS dir., can't und... Dec '16 Don Birkholz 1
moveing 2 perrie (Jul '10) Aug '16 Samj 3
See all Pierre Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pierre Forum Now

Pierre Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pierre Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Pierre, SD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,678 • Total comments across all topics: 280,888,960

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC