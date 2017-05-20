200th again ranked superior SDNG unit
For the fourth consecutive year the 200th Engineer Company of Pierre, Chamberlain and Mobridge of the South Dakota Army National Guard received the National Guard Bureau's Superior Unit Award in recognition of outstanding achievement during training year 2016.
