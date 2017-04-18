South Dakota Commission Proposes Changes to Non-Resident Waterfowl Licenses
PIERRE, S.D. - - Earlier this month, the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Commission proposed to expand the area in which three-day temporary non-resident waterfowl hunters will be able to hunt. Currently, non-residents holding the three-day, NWR-00X license can hunt the counties of Campbell, Edmunds, Faulk, McPherson, Walworth, Potter, Stanley, Sully, Hughes and Lyman.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmmoLand.
Add your comments below
Pierre Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10)
|Apr 3
|Bucky Goldstein
|18
|Wayward shot costs Esko hunter vision in one eye (Nov '10)
|Mar '17
|Over under
|5
|Polygamous sect leader says he's not guilty of ...
|Feb '17
|MeSo
|3
|Former Gillette man to change plea in trooper s...
|Feb '17
|Concerned citizen
|1
|South Dakota Political Corruption
|Feb '17
|Stop them
|1
|Dr Richard Opper, Montana DPHHS dir., can't und...
|Dec '16
|Don Birkholz
|1
|moveing 2 perrie (Jul '10)
|Aug '16
|Samj
|3
Find what you want!
Search Pierre Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC