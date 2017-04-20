SD Supreme Court Upholds Sentence In Killing Of Cab Driver
The South Dakota Supreme Court has upheld concurrent 200-year sentences against a Pierre man who was 14 when he killed a cab driver more than two decades ago. A jury convicted Paul Dean Jensen Jr. of murder, kidnapping and other offenses in 1996 for the slaying that year of Michael Hare, and Jensen received life without parole.
