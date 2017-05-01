Marijuana Supporters Push Petitions Ahead Of November 2018 Election
Two proposed measures that could make marijuana use legal in South Dakota could be on their way to the 2018 ballot. Marijuana support groups are pushing people to sign petitions for medical marijuana and recreational use.
