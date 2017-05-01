Marijuana Supporters Push Petitions A...

Marijuana Supporters Push Petitions Ahead Of November 2018 Election

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 24 Read more: KELO-TV Sioux Falls

Two proposed measures that could make marijuana use legal in South Dakota could be on their way to the 2018 ballot. Marijuana support groups are pushing people to sign petitions for medical marijuana and recreational use.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KELO-TV Sioux Falls.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pierre Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10) Apr 3 Bucky Goldstein 18
News Wayward shot costs Esko hunter vision in one eye (Nov '10) Mar '17 Over under 5
News Polygamous sect leader says he's not guilty of ... Feb '17 MeSo 3
News Former Gillette man to change plea in trooper s... Feb '17 Concerned citizen 1
South Dakota Political Corruption Feb '17 Stop them 1
Dr Richard Opper, Montana DPHHS dir., can't und... Dec '16 Don Birkholz 1
moveing 2 perrie (Jul '10) Aug '16 Samj 3
See all Pierre Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pierre Forum Now

Pierre Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pierre Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Pierre, SD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,922 • Total comments across all topics: 280,719,091

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC