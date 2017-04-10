DWU Announces Candidates For Scotchma...

DWU Announces Candidates For Scotchman And Miss Wesleyan Awards

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 13 Read more: KUQL-FM Mitchell

Eleven Dakota Wesleyan University students have been selected as candidates for the Scotchman and Miss Wesleyan awards, the highest honor given to students in their senior year at the institution. The titles of Scotchman and Miss Wesleyan are given to honor a senior male and female student based on campus leadership and service, community leadership and service, academics and character.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KUQL-FM Mitchell.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pierre Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10) Apr 3 Bucky Goldstein 18
News Wayward shot costs Esko hunter vision in one eye (Nov '10) Mar '17 Over under 5
News Polygamous sect leader says he's not guilty of ... Feb '17 MeSo 3
News Former Gillette man to change plea in trooper s... Feb '17 Concerned citizen 1
South Dakota Political Corruption Feb '17 Stop them 1
Dr Richard Opper, Montana DPHHS dir., can't und... Dec '16 Don Birkholz 1
moveing 2 perrie (Jul '10) Aug '16 Samj 3
See all Pierre Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pierre Forum Now

Pierre Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pierre Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
 

Pierre, SD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,995 • Total comments across all topics: 280,339,354

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC