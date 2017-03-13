Trump would end subsidies for rural a...

Trump would end subsidies for rural airline service

Thursday Mar 16 Read more: The Gazette

President Donald Trump called Thursday for eliminating subsidized air service to rural communities, many of which supported his election last year after he promised to create jobs. Trump's proposal, part of his budget plan, would sever an economic lifeline that enables rural communities to attract and keep businesses and jobs, officials in those communities said.

