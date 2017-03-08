South Dakota opponents take on Keysto...

South Dakota opponents take on Keystone XL pipeline in court

Opponents of the Keystone XL pipeline argued Wednesday that a South Dakota judge should reverse state regulators' decision last year to authorize again the portion of the project that would go through the state. The Keystone XL project has prompted opposition from Native American tribes, some landowners and environmental groups concerned the pipeline would contaminate water supplies and contribute to pollution.

