South Dakota lawmakers deal with ethics bills, short funds
South Dakota lawmakers navigated lower-than-anticipated tax collections to pass a lean state budget, capping a difficult legislative session dominated by the repeal and patchwork replacement of government-ethics regulations that voters imposed in November. Republican Gov. Dennis Daugaard spent part of Friday signing a raft of ethics bills into law before lawmakers closed out the main part of the 2017 session.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Pierre Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10)
|Mar 2
|real
|15
|Wayward shot costs Esko hunter vision in one eye (Nov '10)
|Mar 1
|Over under
|5
|Polygamous sect leader says he's not guilty of ...
|Feb '17
|MeSo
|3
|Former Gillette man to change plea in trooper s...
|Feb '17
|Concerned citizen
|1
|South Dakota Political Corruption
|Feb '17
|Stop them
|1
|Dr Richard Opper, Montana DPHHS dir., can't und...
|Dec '16
|Don Birkholz
|1
|moveing 2 perrie (Jul '10)
|Aug '16
|Samj
|3
Find what you want!
Search Pierre Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC