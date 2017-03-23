South Dakota governor vetoes bills trying to loosen gun laws
Gov. Dennis Daugaard signs an ethics measure into law at the state Capitol in Pierre, S.D., Friday, March 10, 2017. The state Legislature ended the main part of the 2017 session.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pierre Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10)
|Mar 24
|zionists rule USA
|16
|Wayward shot costs Esko hunter vision in one eye (Nov '10)
|Mar 1
|Over under
|5
|Polygamous sect leader says he's not guilty of ...
|Feb '17
|MeSo
|3
|Former Gillette man to change plea in trooper s...
|Feb '17
|Concerned citizen
|1
|South Dakota Political Corruption
|Feb '17
|Stop them
|1
|Dr Richard Opper, Montana DPHHS dir., can't und...
|Dec '16
|Don Birkholz
|1
|moveing 2 perrie (Jul '10)
|Aug '16
|Samj
|3
Find what you want!
Search Pierre Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC