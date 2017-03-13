South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks to Host Antler Auction

PIERRE, S.D. - - South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks will host an Antler Auction at the Goeman Auction Pavilion north of Lennox on Saturday, April 22. The doors open at 8 a.m. A gun auction will take place from 9 - 11 a.m. CDT with the antler auction to follow. Antlers make up the bulk of auction items, with hundreds of deer antlers offered to bidders.

