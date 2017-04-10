SD Lawmakers Return To Pierre For Final Day Of 2017 Session
South Dakota legislators return to Pierre on Monday for the final day of the 2017 session. The legislature will consider five bills that were vetoed by Governor Dennis Daugaard.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KUQL-FM Mitchell.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pierre Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10)
|Apr 3
|Bucky Goldstein
|18
|Wayward shot costs Esko hunter vision in one eye (Nov '10)
|Mar '17
|Over under
|5
|Polygamous sect leader says he's not guilty of ...
|Feb '17
|MeSo
|3
|Former Gillette man to change plea in trooper s...
|Feb '17
|Concerned citizen
|1
|South Dakota Political Corruption
|Feb '17
|Stop them
|1
|Dr Richard Opper, Montana DPHHS dir., can't und...
|Dec '16
|Don Birkholz
|1
|moveing 2 perrie (Jul '10)
|Aug '16
|Samj
|3
Find what you want!
Search Pierre Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC