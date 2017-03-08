Pipeline protesters turn their attention to Keystone X-L
While the effort to stop the Dakota Access Pipeline continues, others are trying to prevent the Keystone X-L Pipeline from going through South Dakota. In Pierre Wednesday, roughly 60 peaceful protesters gathered in a designated 'Protest Area' adjacent to the Hughes County Courthouse in Pierre.
