No Increase To SD Special Education Funding
South Dakota lawmakers are putting the final touches on this year's budget, including state aid to education. We dug through the latest numbers and it looks like overall, public schools will see a slight increase, compared to last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KELO-TV Sioux Falls.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pierre Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10)
|Mar 2
|real
|15
|Wayward shot costs Esko hunter vision in one eye (Nov '10)
|Mar 1
|Over under
|5
|Polygamous sect leader says he's not guilty of ...
|Feb '17
|MeSo
|3
|Former Gillette man to change plea in trooper s...
|Feb '17
|Concerned citizen
|1
|South Dakota Political Corruption
|Feb '17
|Stop them
|1
|Dr Richard Opper, Montana DPHHS dir., can't und...
|Dec '16
|Don Birkholz
|1
|moveing 2 perrie (Jul '10)
|Aug '16
|Samj
|3
Find what you want!
Search Pierre Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC