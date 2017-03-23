JCPenney To Close 4 Stores In South D...

JCPenney To Close 4 Stores In South Dakota

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 17 Read more: KELO-TV Sioux Falls

JCPenney announced Friday that it will close four stores in South Dakota. Locations at Palace Mall in Mitchell, Northridge Mall in Pierre, Watertown Mall in Watertown, and Yankton Mall in Yankton will close "in the next few months," the company said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KELO-TV Sioux Falls.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pierre Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10) Mar 2 real 15
News Wayward shot costs Esko hunter vision in one eye (Nov '10) Mar 1 Over under 5
News Polygamous sect leader says he's not guilty of ... Feb '17 MeSo 3
News Former Gillette man to change plea in trooper s... Feb '17 Concerned citizen 1
South Dakota Political Corruption Feb '17 Stop them 1
Dr Richard Opper, Montana DPHHS dir., can't und... Dec '16 Don Birkholz 1
moveing 2 perrie (Jul '10) Aug '16 Samj 3
See all Pierre Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pierre Forum Now

Pierre Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pierre Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
 

Pierre, SD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,640 • Total comments across all topics: 279,782,288

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC