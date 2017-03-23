JCPenney To Close 4 Stores In South Dakota
JCPenney announced Friday that it will close four stores in South Dakota. Locations at Palace Mall in Mitchell, Northridge Mall in Pierre, Watertown Mall in Watertown, and Yankton Mall in Yankton will close "in the next few months," the company said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KELO-TV Sioux Falls.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pierre Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10)
|Mar 2
|real
|15
|Wayward shot costs Esko hunter vision in one eye (Nov '10)
|Mar 1
|Over under
|5
|Polygamous sect leader says he's not guilty of ...
|Feb '17
|MeSo
|3
|Former Gillette man to change plea in trooper s...
|Feb '17
|Concerned citizen
|1
|South Dakota Political Corruption
|Feb '17
|Stop them
|1
|Dr Richard Opper, Montana DPHHS dir., can't und...
|Dec '16
|Don Birkholz
|1
|moveing 2 perrie (Jul '10)
|Aug '16
|Samj
|3
Find what you want!
Search Pierre Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC