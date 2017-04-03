Inside KELOLAND: 2017 SD Legislative ...

Inside KELOLAND: 2017 SD Legislative Session

Sunday Mar 19 Read more: KELO-TV Sioux Falls

From ethics and adoption to guns at the capitol, South Dakota lawmakers have been busy in Pierre. On this Inside KELOLAND we take a look back at the 2017 session with Republican Senator Deb Peters and Democrat Representative Dan Ahlers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KELO-TV Sioux Falls.

