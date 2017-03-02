Highway Patrol Seeks New Troopers Applications
Deadline to apply for entrance to Recruit Class 60 is March 24. Officials plan to hire a class of new recruits with training to begin later this year. Successful applicants are informed of where they will be stationed prior to accepting their appointment.
