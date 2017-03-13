Bills Signed By Gov. Daugaard To Replace Initiated Measure 22

South Dakota Gov. Dennis Daugaard has signed five bill on Friday aimed at replacing parts of a repealed voter initiative focused on campaign financing. House Bills 1052 , 1073 , 1076 and 1165 , as well as Senate Bill 131 , were signed at the Capitol building in Pierre more than a month after lawmakers voted to repeal Initiated Measure 22. With the signing of HB 1073, a State Government Accountability Board will be created to serve as oversight for state lawmaker conduct.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KELO-TV Sioux Falls.