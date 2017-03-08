Battle over guns brews in Pierre
The Second Amendment taking center stage in Pierre this week as two controversial gun laws could be headed to the governor's desk soon. House Bill 1072 , also known as "constitutional carry," would allow anyone who can legally own a gun to carry a concealed weapon without filing a permit as is required under current state law.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOTA-TV Rapid City.
Add your comments below
Pierre Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10)
|Mar 2
|real
|15
|Wayward shot costs Esko hunter vision in one eye (Nov '10)
|Mar 1
|Over under
|5
|Polygamous sect leader says he's not guilty of ...
|Feb 6
|MeSo
|3
|Former Gillette man to change plea in trooper s...
|Feb '17
|Concerned citizen
|1
|South Dakota Political Corruption
|Feb '17
|Stop them
|1
|Dr Richard Opper, Montana DPHHS dir., can't und...
|Dec '16
|Don Birkholz
|1
|moveing 2 perrie (Jul '10)
|Aug '16
|Samj
|3
Find what you want!
Search Pierre Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC