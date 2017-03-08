Battle over guns brews in Pierre

Battle over guns brews in Pierre

Friday Mar 3 Read more: KOTA-TV Rapid City

The Second Amendment taking center stage in Pierre this week as two controversial gun laws could be headed to the governor's desk soon. House Bill 1072 , also known as "constitutional carry," would allow anyone who can legally own a gun to carry a concealed weapon without filing a permit as is required under current state law.

