South Dakota bill leaves evolution skepticism up to teachers
We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFTV Orlando.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pierre Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Polygamous sect leader says he's not guilty of ...
|Feb 6
|MeSo
|3
|Former Gillette man to change plea in trooper s...
|Feb 2
|Concerned citizen
|1
|South Dakota Political Corruption
|Feb 1
|Stop them
|1
|Dr Richard Opper, Montana DPHHS dir., can't und...
|Dec '16
|Don Birkholz
|1
|moveing 2 perrie (Jul '10)
|Aug '16
|Samj
|3
|Cross-Country Honor Guard For Civil Wara (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|manderscheid jacq...
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10)
|Jul '16
|america first
|13
Find what you want!
Search Pierre Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC