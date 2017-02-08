Senate Bill Aims To Put CPR In South Dakota Schools
A Baltic mother says she could not save her own son's life, which is why she says she is trying to save your child from sudden cardiac arrest. On Wednesday, Ann Thompson will testify in support of Senate Bill 140 , which would make hands-only CPR a graduation requirement in South Dakota.
