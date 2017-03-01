Senate Bill 135 doesn't survive the s...

Senate Bill 135 doesn't survive the senate

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Feb 26 Read more: KOTA-TV Rapid City

SenateBbill 135 may have been killed on the senate floor last week in Pierre, but the conversation is far from over. The South Dakota Stockgrowers Association was a main lobbyist in favor of the bill, and they believe a misunderstanding of the cost is what killed the bill.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOTA-TV Rapid City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pierre Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10) 16 hr real 15
News Wayward shot costs Esko hunter vision in one eye (Nov '10) Wed Over under 5
News Polygamous sect leader says he's not guilty of ... Feb 6 MeSo 3
News Former Gillette man to change plea in trooper s... Feb 2 Concerned citizen 1
South Dakota Political Corruption Feb 1 Stop them 1
Dr Richard Opper, Montana DPHHS dir., can't und... Dec '16 Don Birkholz 1
moveing 2 perrie (Jul '10) Aug '16 Samj 3
See all Pierre Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pierre Forum Now

Pierre Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pierre Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
 

Pierre, SD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,910 • Total comments across all topics: 279,282,621

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC