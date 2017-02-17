SD Supreme Court Hears Case From Correctionsa
The widow of a murdered corrections officer alleges a former prison warden and the South Dakota Department of Corrections contributed to her husband's death. The South Dakota Supreme Court heard Lynette Johnson's appeal Tuesday in Pierre.
