SD lawmakers kill bill on home-school access to activities - The Daily Progress
SD lawmakers kill bill on home-school access to activities The Daily Progress PIERRE, S.D. - A South Dakota legislative committee has voted 10-5 to kill a bill that would have allowed home-schooled children to participate in public school activities without school board approval.
