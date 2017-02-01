Pierre Lawmakers Ease Regulations On ...

Pierre Lawmakers Ease Regulations On Grain Buying, Warehousing

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: KELO-TV Sioux Falls

The Senate has approved a proposal to ease regulatory restrictions on grain buyers and warehouses in South Dakota. Public Utilities Commission spokesman Chris Nelson says the bill streamlines the process for getting access to a bond that covers grain buying or warehousing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KELO-TV Sioux Falls.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pierre Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former Gillette man to change plea in trooper s... 13 hr Concerned citizen 1
South Dakota Political Corruption Wed Stop them 1
News Polygamous sect leader says he's not guilty of ... Dec '16 polymanforyou 2
Dr Richard Opper, Montana DPHHS dir., can't und... Dec '16 Don Birkholz 1
moveing 2 perrie (Jul '10) Aug '16 Samj 3
News Cross-Country Honor Guard For Civil Wara (Aug '16) Aug '16 manderscheid jacq... 1
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10) Jul '16 america first 13
See all Pierre Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pierre Forum Now

Pierre Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pierre Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Pierre, SD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,007 • Total comments across all topics: 278,505,414

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC