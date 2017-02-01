Pierre Lawmakers Ease Regulations On Grain Buying, Warehousing
The Senate has approved a proposal to ease regulatory restrictions on grain buyers and warehouses in South Dakota. Public Utilities Commission spokesman Chris Nelson says the bill streamlines the process for getting access to a bond that covers grain buying or warehousing.
