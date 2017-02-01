HB 1069 Protest Takes To The Sky Over Pierre

A small single engine aircraft is circling the State Capitol with a message for South Dakota lawmakers: "Shame on you! Respect our vote!" The plane is the first sign of a planned protest scheduled for Wednesday afternoon as lawmakers consider the repeal of IM 22, a controversial anti-corruption and campaign finance initiative. House Bill 1069, which was approved earlier by the House, would overturn the voter-approved ethics law.

