HB 1069 Protest Takes To The Sky Over...

HB 1069 Protest Takes To The Sky Over Pierre

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 1 Read more: KELO-TV Sioux Falls

A small single engine aircraft is circling the State Capitol with a message for South Dakota lawmakers: "Shame on you! Respect our vote!" The plane is the first sign of a planned protest scheduled for Wednesday afternoon as lawmakers consider the repeal of IM 22, a controversial anti-corruption and campaign finance initiative. House Bill 1069, which was approved earlier by the House, would overturn the voter-approved ethics law.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KELO-TV Sioux Falls.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pierre Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former Gillette man to change plea in trooper s... Thu Concerned citizen 1
South Dakota Political Corruption Wed Stop them 1
News Polygamous sect leader says he's not guilty of ... Dec '16 polymanforyou 2
Dr Richard Opper, Montana DPHHS dir., can't und... Dec '16 Don Birkholz 1
moveing 2 perrie (Jul '10) Aug '16 Samj 3
News Cross-Country Honor Guard For Civil Wara (Aug '16) Aug '16 manderscheid jacq... 1
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10) Jul '16 america first 13
See all Pierre Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pierre Forum Now

Pierre Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pierre Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
 

Pierre, SD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,069 • Total comments across all topics: 278,527,617

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC