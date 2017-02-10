Former SD Politician Clint Roberts Passes Away
A former member of the U.S. House of Representatives from South Dakota died last night in Pierre. Clint Roberts passed away at the age of 82 He represented South Dakota's second congressional district in the U.S. House from 1981 to 1983.
