Daugaard threatens veto of concealed gun legislation

In this Jan. 12, 2016, file photo, South Dakota Gov. Dennis Daugaard speaks at the state Capitol in Pierre, S.D. Daugaard threatened Thursday Feb. 9, 2017 to veto bills that would allow guns in the state Capitol and let people carry concealed handguns without a permit if they are approved by the Legislature. The Republican governor praised South Dakota's "reasonable" gun laws, saying that some states are much more restrictive.

