Daugaard threatens veto of concealed gun legislation
In this Jan. 12, 2016, file photo, South Dakota Gov. Dennis Daugaard speaks at the state Capitol in Pierre, S.D. Daugaard threatened Thursday Feb. 9, 2017 to veto bills that would allow guns in the state Capitol and let people carry concealed handguns without a permit if they are approved by the Legislature. The Republican governor praised South Dakota's "reasonable" gun laws, saying that some states are much more restrictive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Pierre Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Polygamous sect leader says he's not guilty of ...
|Feb 6
|MeSo
|3
|Former Gillette man to change plea in trooper s...
|Feb 2
|Concerned citizen
|1
|South Dakota Political Corruption
|Feb 1
|Stop them
|1
|Dr Richard Opper, Montana DPHHS dir., can't und...
|Dec '16
|Don Birkholz
|1
|moveing 2 perrie (Jul '10)
|Aug '16
|Samj
|3
|Cross-Country Honor Guard For Civil Wara (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|manderscheid jacq...
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10)
|Jul '16
|america first
|13
Find what you want!
Search Pierre Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC