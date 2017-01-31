South Dakota's transgender locker room bill withdrawn
A bill that would have restricted which locker rooms South Dakota transgender students could use was scuttled Tuesday, for now averting another bitter fight in the Capitol over the regulation of school facilities. Senate Education Committee Chairman Jim Bolin said right before the bill's first hearing that its author wanted it withdrawn.
