South Dakota lawmakers could scrap voter-backed ethics rules

Claiming South Dakotans were deceived... South Dakota legislators are set to dismantle new ethics regulations that voters imposed on them less than three months ago, a brazen test of whether elected officials or their constituents should have the final say South Dakota legislators are set to dismantle new ethics regulations that voters imposed on them less than three months ago, a brazen test of whether elected officials or their constituents should have the final say British Prime Minister Theresa May has criticized President Donald Trump's order temporarily banning refugees from entering the United States The White House chief of staff says President Donald Trump acted early on in his term to impose a travel ban on refugees to block "people who want to do bad things to America" Liberals are digging in for a long battle against President Donald Trump and the GOP and trying to harness ... (more)

